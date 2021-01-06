About 20% of NY renters might be affected by evictions in 2021

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – As the clock ran out on the eviction moratorium in NY State in December 2020, many wondered if the governor and state senators would do anything to extend the moratorium, which would potentially affect hundreds of thousands of renters across the state who faced rent hardship this year due to Covid-related job issues.

In its latest survey on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on New York renters, PropertyNest asked: “If you are a renter, how will the eviction moratorium’s expiration on January 1, 2021, in NY State affect your living situation?”