BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steven A. Nigrelli, who has served as the acting superintendent of the New York State Police since October 2022, is retiring from his post.

Nigrelli announced his retirement late Friday afternoon. A state police spokeswoman in Albany would only confirm that Nigrelli retired. Sources tell News 4 Nigrelli made the move after Gov. Kathy Hochul decided he would not be her final choice for state police superintendent.

As acting head of the state police force, Nigrelli oversaw more than 5,000 officers, investigators and staff.

Nigrelli began his career with the NYSP in 1990 and spent much of his career with the force’s Troop “A” serving eight Western New York counties. He was part of teams working high profile cases such as the Ralph “Bucky” Phillips manhunt, the “Bike Path Killer” case and the investigation into the crash of Flight 3407. He became commander of the troop in 2015.

Nigrelli is a graduate of Buffalo State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business studies and economics.