Active shooting investigation, with two gunshot victims on Franklin St.

UPDATE (9/13/2020 2:21 p.m.) – The shooter has been identified and is being questioned by the Elmira Police Department according to Deputy Chief Anthony Alvernaz.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Elmira police department and Chemung County sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting on 466 Franklin St.

EPD has confirmed two victims were shot. Detectives are on the scene responding.

The 18 News reporter on the scene witnessed police talking to neighbors. Police were dispatched around 1 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

Police say there are no further threats to the community.

