Addiction Awareness of Steuben County host their first signature recovery event

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The addiction awareness of Steuben County organization developed a new event to provide support for people in the community recovering from addiction. The local organization created Speaker Jam to showcase the importance of recovery in The Southern Tier through the lens of speakers who have fought through addiction.

“I believe addiction is our number one public safety issue. And if you look at the ancillary crimes associated with addiction that drives the criminal justice bus so to speak, and the more we can do to help those that are, are in substance use disorder find their way into recovery, the healthier we’re going to be as a county, the healthier we’re going to be as a community, and the better we’re going to be as a society,” said Jim Allard, Sheriff, Steuben County

This event brought out residents who are either in recovery or have recovered recently to share their story for those in the community that may still need help.

Speaker Jam Recovery Event in Bath, N.Y.

” I want them to know that recovery is possible, that it’s possible for people to, to get to the other side and to be healthy and to be productive members of that society and be successful in recovery,” said Jaime Dyke, Director, Addiction Awareness of Steuben County

As a counselor and recovery advocate, guidance is the best approach when working with people who struggle with addiction.

“All you do is guide them, that’s I mean that’s my main focus, I always say I can lead the horse to the water but, I can’t make them drink the water I give them the tools that they need, I, I offer them whatever I can do advocate for them if that’s what they need, you know it’s it’s helping people get the tools that they need and the knowledge to recover and encouragement, that’s a big deal,” said Dyke

The Addiction Awareness of Steuben County staff had several services on sight for anyone seeking help.

They are proud of the event as it provided an opportunity for speakers to share their stories leading up to addiction and how they recovered.