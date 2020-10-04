Addison Central School District goes remote after another person test positive for COVID-19

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, the Addison Central School District found out that a second non-instructional staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the impact that the cases have on the Transportation Department, the district will be unable to provide student transportation to school.

The superintendent has decided to transition all schools in the district of Addison Central to full-time virtual learning.

All students within the district will transition beginning on Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9.

Addison School District officials have also suspended all athletic practices and games for the same week.

On Friday, October 9, school officials will update students and parents within the district on when schools can reopen for hybrid model learning.

