Addison man arrested for allegedly strangling a correctional facility officer

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s office has arrested 24-year-old Richard Freeland for allegedly attacking a Correctional Officer.

The incident happened on October 5, where Freeland allegedly attacked the officer while incarcerated and used the chokehold.

The altercation between the two caused physical injuries to the Steuben County Jail officer.

The officer, who remains unnamed, was then transported and treated at a local medical facility and released the same day.

Freeland was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree and assault while confined in a Correctional Facility, both Felonies.

Freeland was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail in place of a $20,000 bail.