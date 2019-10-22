African Elephant dies at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo officials announced the death of Chana, a 37-year-old female African elephant, Tuesday morning.

Officials say the zoo will be closed Tuesday as they mourn the animal’s passing.

Zookeepers say Chana has had a chronic issue in one of the nails of her front left foot for two years, and despite treatment from veterinary and animal care staff, the injury became infected.

Officials say Chana exhibited lameness Monday evening and was unable to stand. At that point, the “difficult decision” to euthanize Chana was made and the elephant was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

“Our dedicated team at Seneca Park Zoo handled this very difficult situation professionally and compassionately,” said Larry Staub, Director of Monroe County Parks and Seneca Park Zoo. “I am incredibly proud of their outstanding efforts on Chana’s behalf.

Chana arrived at Rochester’s zoo in 2015 from Jacksonville, Florida with Moki, another 37-year-old female African Elephant. Prior to Jacksonville, Chana and Moki stayed at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Kansas.

Based on statistics from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy of female African elephants is 38.6 years.

It’s been a tough week for staff at Seneca Park. Lou, a 27-year-old spotted hyena at the Seneca Park Zoo, died on Saturday. Lou was the oldest hyena in human care.

“Losing two beloved animals in the same week is very difficult for the Zoo family,” commented Staub. “While these two deaths are unrelated, it’s very sad for our staff, members, guests, and the whole community.”