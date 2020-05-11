After coronavirus put IVF on hold, Albany couple welcomes new baby

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local family from Melrose is celebrating Mother’s Day for the very first time!

We first introduced you to Nicole and Andrew Osterhout back in March. The couple shared their story about how their in vitro fertilization plans were put on hold because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, but on Mother’s Day, they had some exciting news to share.

“Here we are! Brand new parents!” exclaimed Nicole Osterhout in a zoom interview with News 10’s Jamie DeLine.

Baby Finnick Gabriel Osterhout was born on April 22nd in Ohio. After years of waiting and trying IVF and the adoption process, Nicole and Andrew’s dream of becoming parents came true within a matter of days.

“We got a phone call on April 29th that there was a baby boy that was born exactly a week prior on the 22nd, and that he needed a home,” explained Nicole Osterhout. “So that was on a Wednesday and we said okay, give us his information and we will think about it. They said we need an answer tomorrow, less than 24 hours later.”

After telling their family, they decided that this little baby was meant to be theirs.

“Less than 5 days after learning about him, we met him,” said Nichole. “And we were in Ohio less than 72 hours from getting the phone call that he was ours,” Andrew Osterhout added.

The couple quickly scrambled to get baby supplies and were excited to meet their little one in person.

“When we talked to the hospital before we came out, because of COVID, only one parent was going to be allowed the entire time we were here. No back and forward. Nothing. Just one parent. And so Andrew decided it would be me, which was really wonderful and for a full week every morning he’d drop me off, every night he’d pick me up and you know it was kind of tough,” said Nicole Ousterhout.

On Sunday both parents were allowed to visit.

“Today he got to meet Finn for the first time in person. And having our whole family together was like the best Mother’s Day gift ever!”