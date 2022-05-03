HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – From toilet paper to groceries and everything in between, shortages have hit the nation hard. Last year air conditioners and fans were difficult to come by. This year more air conditioners will be on the market.

“Unfortunately with COVID-19, They had a lot of factories closed down. They’re getting back up and running. Now we have a decent supply of air conditioners, ” said Max Bernhard, Sales Associate, Horseheads Do It Center.

This Summer, more residents will have the ability to obtain cool air, now that warehouses are starting to reopen and produce new machinery.

“We had the air conditioners stocked up here in the store in the beginning, then they disappeared. They couldn’t keep up with the supply and demand nationwide. There was a major heat index all over the place,” said Bernhard.

While having an air conditioner could create a bigger bill for community members, in long run it will be an asset.

“It can be costly to have central air in your home but, there’s such a thing as quality of life. When it becomes 85 degrees in the house you’ll need an air conditioner,” said Joe Scindelar, Customer.

Shoppers say it’s worth the investment even if it cost of an air conditioner is much higher this year than in other years.

“I’m sure there are other things along the line that we can we can sacrifice for the $100 a month or whatever my whatever it might cost which some people are worth more than others,” said Scindelar.

The Horseheads Do It Center has different PTU units in stock to choose from as you prepare to install your air conditioner in the summer months.