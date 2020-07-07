Albany County coronavirus update for June 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Tuesday morning, there have been 1,953 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Albany County since the outbreak began.

There are currently 52 active cases, with three people hospitalized and 234 quarantined. There was one new hospitalization overnight, and one patient is in intensive care. So far, 5,869 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,901 of them testing positive and released.

The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 7.6, down from 9.4 Monday, and the hospitalization rate is at 0.15%, up from 0.1%. The death toll remains 121, with the last death on June 24.

Out of 63 in total, eight employees from Delmonico’s have tested positive for COVID-19, three of whom are Albany County residents. At Philly Bar and Grill, where 35 employees were tested, seven were positive, with five coming from Albany County.

“Simply because our health data is improving overall, doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet, and this is made clear by the recent outbreaks at two local restaurants, the positive case at Lincoln Park pool yesterday and the governor adding three more states to list of those requiring quarantines for travelers,” said County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “It’s critical that we continue to wear masks and socially distance.”