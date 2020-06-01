Albany County reports new death in Monday coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Albany County resident died overnight due to the coronavirus, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, bringing the death toll to 112 since the outbreak began.

As of Monday, there have been 1,737 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among residents. Of those, 1,359 have been cleared for recovery.

There are also 757 individuals currently under quarantine, and there have been 4,611 individuals who have completed the quarantine process.

In terms of hospitalizations, of 25 Albany County residents hospitalized, one is in ICU.

Judging from test data, the positive rate of those tested was 7.5% on Saturday, compared with 9.2% two weeks earlier, on May 16.

Positive cases among people in their twenties have nearly caught up to cases among those in their fifties, with 290 cases and 293 cases respectively. The 12203 zip code in Albany/Guilderland has the highest number of infections, with 245 positive cases.