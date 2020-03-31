Albany foodbank organization launches produce sourcing program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Feeding New York State is launching a Statewide Produce Sourcing Program with the aim of feeding hungry New Yorkers healthy food grown within state borders.

FeedingNYS announced the initiative on Monday.

In its first year, the goal of the program is to obtain and distribute almost 9,000 tons of local produce to New Yorkers in need, no matter where in the state they live. FeedingNYS will link farmers with food banks in the state—like the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham—as well as the wider network outside New York.

The program will feed locally grown, high-quality, fresh produce to food-insecure, low-income residents who need emergency assistance.

“Launching this program at a time when all of our food banks are on the front lines in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing emergency food provides us with another resource to help people take care of their nutritional needs and overall health and well-being.” Paule Pachter, Board Chair of Feeding New York State

Feeding NYS connects a network of food banks to help feed millions each year through over 5,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other non-profit feeding programs. Besides the Capital Region’s Regional Food Bank, they have nine other members: