Albany health department looking for Latham Burger King visitors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Health wants to contact anyone who visited Burger King at 663 Loudon Road in Latham—including the drive-thru!—on specific dates from March 26 to April 2.

The health department says this is a precautionary and preventive safety measure to address potential exposure to the coronavirus. The department is asking anyone on the site of the Latham Burger King between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the following dates to enter quarantine.

Potential Exposure Dates: Stay in Quarantine Through: Thursday, March 26 April 9 Monday, March 30 April 13 Tuesday, March 31 April 14 Wednesday, April 1 April 15 Thursday, April 2 April 16

Contact your primary care provider and the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580 if you are displaying symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after exposure.

Due to widespread shortages, testing is limited to high-risk individuals who are displaying symptoms of the virus. As more are tested, more positive cases will be diagnosed.

Tuesday’s announcement from the Department of Health also includes simple rules for self-quarantine: