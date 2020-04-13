Albany health department looking for M & M Variety visitors

Breaking News
COVID-19 death toll in Steuben County rises to 14
by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Health wants to contact anyone who visited the M & M Variety convenience store at 108 Lark Street in Albany between March 31 and April 8 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4659. The health department says this is a precautionary and preventive safety measure to address potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The department also says visitors to the store between March 26 and March 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.—the days before the period outlined above—should also get in contact if experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Major symptoms are shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, and tiredness.

The earlier date range is outside of the 14-day quarantine window.

