Albany man arrested for predatory sexual assault against a child in Dutchess County

Dover, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State troopers out of Dover Plains arrested Daniel Laporte, 34, of Albany on Saturday, on the felony charge of predatory sexual assault against a child.

Police say they received word on April 29 of a possible sexual assault committed against a child. Investigators say they discovered evidence that Laporte sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times.

Laporte was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. This disturbing A-II class felony is worth anywhere from three years to life in prison if prosecutors secure a conviction.

State Police worked with the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center on this matter.