Albany officials: Risk ‘extremely low’ after person with coronavirus visits Lincoln Park Pool

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Lincoln Park Pool. (Ken Rader / NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person infected with the coronavirus visited Lincoln Park Pool on the Fourth of July, according to Albany County’s Department of Health.

The health department says they’ve investigated the case and determined the risk to others at the pool was extremely low, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The pool opened on Friday, and the visit from the infected individual took place Saturday afternoon. Lincoln Park Pool remains open.

Contact the County Health Department at (518) 447-4580 with any questions.

Lincoln Park Pool
Lincoln Park Pool. (Ken Rader / NEWS10)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now