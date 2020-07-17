Albany police arrest another alleged rioter

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Albany riots. (WTEN)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Brian Yevoli, 20, of Albany for his alleged involvement in the May 30 riot.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says Yevoli intentionally caused over $19,000 in damage to the Albany County Department of Probation on Pearl Street. They sent a version of the above image, implicating Yevoli as the man in the photograph with his foot through a broken storefront window.

Yevoli was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, which could earn him as much as seven years if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now