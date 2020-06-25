Albany Police investigating Second Avenue Wednesday night shooting as a homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a homicide that happened on Second Avenue late Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at about 11:50 p.m. around Second Avenue and Grandview Terrace. When they arrived on the scene, police say they learned that a 23-year-old man was shot in the torso and sent to Albany Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The incident is being treated as a homicide.

Police say they’ll release the victim name after his family has been properly notified.

If you or someone you know has any information about the homicide, contact detectives at (518) 462-8039, or leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or through the P3 Tips app.