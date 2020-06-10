Albany Police Officers Union President responds to Mayor’s executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s executive order enacting regulation on local law enforcement, the President of the Albany Police Officers Union sent a scathing letter on Wednesday excoriating new requirements.
In the letter, Gregory McGee says Sheehan’s order insults every police officer in the country, taking offense at the “inflammatory” claim that officers nationwide are engaging in excessive force.
Common Councilman Owusu Anane, who represents Ward 10 in Pine Hills, tweeted his own response, with “TRY AGAIN” stamped in bold red letters on McGee’s missive.
Take a look at the original letter from the APOU president below: