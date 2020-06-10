Albany Police Officers Union President responds to Mayor’s executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s executive order enacting regulation on local law enforcement, the President of the Albany Police Officers Union sent a scathing letter on Wednesday excoriating new requirements.

In the letter, Gregory McGee says Sheehan’s order insults every police officer in the country, taking offense at the “inflammatory” claim that officers nationwide are engaging in excessive force.

“You have taken an isolated incident involving individuals who never should have been a police officer and used them to step on the very backs of your own police officers. You have judged every good officer based off a ridiculously small portion of the law enforcement population. You have made automatic associations about a group of people, in this case police officers, and then stereotyped us all based off the small numbers of bad officers. That to me seems like a type of implicit bias, the same area you would like us to have trainings on. Maybe you yourself would like to attend the trainings with us?” Gregory McGee

President, Albany Police Officers Union

Common Councilman Owusu Anane, who represents Ward 10 in Pine Hills, tweeted his own response, with “TRY AGAIN” stamped in bold red letters on McGee’s missive.

Take a look at the original letter from the APOU president below: