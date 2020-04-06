Albany Public Library outlines treasure trove of online resources

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although all branches of the Albany Public Library are closed until further notice due to the coronavirus, they continue to curate high quality virtual options.

The Library has an original podcast, whose most recent episode, “Transmission From Quarantine,” shares tips and tricks for staying mentally and physically healthy during quarantine. The podcast appears on the Library website, as well as SoundCloud, iTunes, and on YouTube soon.

The Library has several other programs on its YouTube channel featuring staff members from local branches. Virtual Story Time keeps kids entertained, and programs for adults cover how-tos for filling out the census or using the Library’s digital collections.

You can browse and download digital content like books, audiobooks, magazines, and videos directly from the Library, or by using free apps like Libby, OverDrive, and Flipster.

Virtually exploring cultural, education, and entertainment venues through the Library helps you learn about art, history, music, architecture, genealogy, and nature from home. Content for kids and grown-ups includes experiments, Harry Potter, and concert performances and livestreams.

For users with library cards, Albany Public Library also grants access to many academic databases and collections of publications online. You can get a temporary library card online.

Finally, the Library has also collected a list of coronavirus resources available in Albany.

For those without easy access to WiFi, branches and areas of Lincoln and Washington Parks are still transmitting signals that anyone can pick up if you are close enough. Also, anyone with outstanding items from any Library branch, or expiring Library cards need not worry, as those expirations and deadlines have been suspended for now.