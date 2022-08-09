ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque.

According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those include the July 26 shooting of Aftab Hussein and the August 1 shooting of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. APD says detectives connected those homicides using bullet casings found at the scene and a gun recovered at Syed’s home.

APD says it also found guns at Syed’s home near Gibson and Carlisle during a search warrant Monday night. During the news conference, APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said detectives are still investigating Syed’s possible involvement in two other shooting deaths, including the November killing of Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi and the August 5 murder of Naeem Hussain.

In all, APD says four Muslim men have been killed in four different shootings since November 2021. They include Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi, 62; Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

Hinting at a motive in the case Tuesday, in a news release, APD said “detectives discovered evidence that shows the offender knew the victims to some extent and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shooting.” In a news release from the New Mexico chapter of the Council on American–Islamic Relations, the group said it “strongly condemned the anti-Shia hatred that may have motivated the killings.”

Photos of the four victims, from left to right: Ahmadi, A. Hussein, M. Hussain, and N. Hussain. (Click for larger view)

