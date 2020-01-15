Alec Baldwin makes plea to Gov. Wolf to relocate obese black bear

MILLMONT, UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a statement from PETA provided to WTAJ, Alec Baldwin has sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf asking him to intervene in the case of Dillan, an obese Asiatic black bear housed at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club and Wildlife Sanctuary in Millmont.

According to a spokesperson from PETA, Baldwin previously wrote to Gov. Wolf in September regarding the care and health of the bear.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has previously cited the facility for failing to provide him with adequate veterinary care. Dillan suffers from painful, dental issues, obesity, has limited mobility and exhibits an abnormal rocking behavior.

“The severity and chronic nature of these dental issues are likely to have caused the bear a significant amount of pain over a long period of time and the condition of the teeth has continued to deteriorate since first documented in 2017” stated the Inspection Report from the USDA.