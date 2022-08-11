ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s two big concerts tomorrow night in Elmira. With concerts comes lots of foot traffic. In less than 24 hours the energy in Elmira will be nothing short of electric.

As the jazz festival, the alive after 5 concert and the standard hustle and bustle of the city, will create a perfect storm for a great night where a local restaurant manager agreed.

The event will be outside the Downtown Grind on North Main Street in the heart of downtown. The street will be closed from Water Street to Gray Street and you will have access to the streets but you will not be able to turn on North Main Street.