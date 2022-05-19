ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — ‘Elmira’s Largest Happy Hour’ is back for another year of Summer fun in Downtown Elmira.

Alive After 5 is making a return for tomorrow, Friday, May 20th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Los Panchos and Roundin Third restaurants.

This event kicks off the Summer Concert Series that’ll bring the community together with live music, great food, beverages, and more, all while supporting downtown businesses.

Tomorrow’s performances will be done by Fright and The Variables. Alive After 5 is presented by Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. and Chemung Canal Trust Company.