All patients discharged from USNS Comfort

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –  All remaining patients on the USNS Comfort have been discharged. 

That’s according to officials at Norwell Health.  

The naval hospital ship has been docked in New York City for weeks to help with the influx of Coronavirus patients in the area.  

The ship’s initial mission was to treat only non-coronavirus patients.  

But the U.S. military later said the Comfort would take patients without regard to whether they tested positive for COVID-19 or not.  

A United States defense official says the USNS Comfort is still expected to depart at the end of the month. 

It will be cleaned and disinfected prior to leaving. 

