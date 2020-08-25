Alleged Albany riot brick thrower pleads not guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James Vail, 26, of Delmar was arraigned in court on Tuesday for his role in Albany’s lay May riot, when he allegedly damaged state property—a police car—and injured an officer. He pleaded not guilty.

Vail was indicted for allegedly participating in the riot at the Albany Police Department’s Arch Street station at around 8 p.m. on May 30. During the riot, he allegedly damage a marked Albany Police Department vehicle and allegedly threw a brick at an officer, hitting him in the head.

Officials say the officer had a concussion, shoulder pain, and a bulging disc in his neck that required hospital treatment.

Vail’s charges include:

First-degree attempted assault

Two counts of second-degree assault

First-degree riot

Third-degree criminal mischief

If he’s convicted on each of these felony counts, he could serve up to 37 years, according to state sentencing guidelines. Vail remains in custody after pleading, and no further appearances have been scheduled yet.