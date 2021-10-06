Almost One Million Dollars in relief funding is being disbursed for Hornell’s Senior Center

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – As the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic persists the city of Hornell is distributing almost one million dollars in relief funding from the federal cares to act.

There are quite a few establishments that will benefit alongside the Hornell Senior Center as the funds from the federal care act are disbursed.

“The home to multiple county institutions including faith in action. Meals on Wheels Bone Builders office of the aging in even more, and we, the city of hor now we just put together an application, in partnership with Steuben County to apply for up to a million dollars in funding to renovate the building, ” Mayor John Buckley

Mayor Buckley says they are also preparing to add more covid related amenities to assure that the Hornell Senior Center will be upgraded properly.

In addition to the revamp of the Hornell Senior Center, the city of Hornell is preparing to start the bidding process planning and design engineering.

The Hornell community has a lot to look forward to as they focus on remaking its downtown area an economic driver as they planned.