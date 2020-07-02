Altoona vice-mayor states they will not be enforcing new mask rule

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The vice-mayor of Altoona stated that the city of Altoona will not be enforcing the declared wear a mask outside rule.

Dave Butterbaugh posted on Facebook last night regarding the governor’s face covering mandate, saying that “the city of Altoona will most certainly NOT be enforcing the declared wear a mask outside rule.”

While speaking with WTAJ, Butterbaugh said that he spoke with the city manager and it would be “virtually unenforceable.”

“Local governments are in no position to enforce the rules. It’s important for people to be respectful and make their own decisions,” he said.

Butterbaugh also said that if the number of cases rise in Blair County there will be collaboration with the police, fire department and local medical personnel.