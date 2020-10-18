A&M Recycling Company set to host “Trunk or Treat” event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of First News Now FB

MAINESBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – A local recycling company is joining the fun and celebrating Halloween with the community this year by hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event.

Although the spooky holiday is being canceled in a lot of counties, many people are still trying to keep some traditions alive for children.

A&M Recycling company in Mainesburg, Pennsylvania, is hosting a “Truck or Treat” for children to enjoy safely.

The event will run from 6 pm -8 pm on Halloween night (October 31st), at 19688 Route 6 in Mainesburg.

The company will also be offering hayrides to those participating.

Strict COIVD-19 guidelines will be enforced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now