A&M Recycling Company set to host “Trunk or Treat” event

MAINESBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – A local recycling company is joining the fun and celebrating Halloween with the community this year by hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event.
Although the spooky holiday is being canceled in a lot of counties, many people are still trying to keep some traditions alive for children.
A&M Recycling company in Mainesburg, Pennsylvania, is hosting a “Truck or Treat” for children to enjoy safely.
The event will run from 6 pm -8 pm on Halloween night (October 31st), at 19688 Route 6 in Mainesburg.
The company will also be offering hayrides to those participating.
Strict COIVD-19 guidelines will be enforced.