A&M Recycling Company set to host “Trunk or Treat” event

Courtesy of First News Now FB

MAINESBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – A local recycling company is joining the fun and celebrating Halloween with the community this year by hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event.

Although the spooky holiday is being canceled in a lot of counties, many people are still trying to keep some traditions alive for children.

A&M Recycling company in Mainesburg, Pennsylvania, is hosting a “Truck or Treat” for children to enjoy safely.

The event will run from 6 pm -8 pm on Halloween night (October 31st), at 19688 Route 6 in Mainesburg.

The company will also be offering hayrides to those participating.

Strict COIVD-19 guidelines will be enforced.