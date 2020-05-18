Amazon named tenant of Clay warehouse

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of speculation and then a delayed announcement because of the coronavirus, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon used his daily briefing Monday to name Amazon as the company that will use the nearly four million-square-foot warehouse being built in the Town of Clay.

In September, McMahon announced the 1000-job project to be built by the Trammell Crow Company on the site of the Liverpool Golf and Country Club.

Until now, McMahon and other leaders connected to the project refused to name the tenant.

Almost as early as the project was announced, it was speculated to be for Amazon due to its size and similarity to other Amazon warehouses.

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, OCIDA, approved $66 million dollars in tax breaks, incentives and a PILOT agreement for developer Trammell Crow in October.

In November 2019, the Town of Clay approved the needed zone changes and approved the project’s site plan.

In February 2020, McMahon said a tenant had been selected and would be named publicly in the coming weeks, an announcement delayed by the sudden focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf club closed in early 2020 and sold off its supplies in an auction in early March.

Construction began in the spring or 2020 and was deemed essential by McMahon to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many people embraced the benefits of bringing 1,000 jobs to Central New York, some publicly resisted the project because of the added traffic and noise to the neighborhood and the working conditions in some of Amazon’s other warehouses.

Here is where the Clay warehouse will rank in terms of the largest warehouse buildings in the world:

More from NewsChannel 9: