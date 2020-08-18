Amazon opening delivery stations in Amsterdam and Colonie

Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amazon is planning to open new delivery stations on State Highway in Amsterdam and Post Road in Colonie.

The Amsterdam location will help the retail giant speed up Montgomery County deliveries and meet “last-mile” commitments. The Colonie location is planned to be smaller than the one in Amsterdam. They’re expected to open by autumn 2020, with current projections anticipating an August opening.

The new stations should create hundreds of local full- and part-time jobs, all paying $15 per hour and offering worker benefits packages immediately. “We are excited to continue to invest in Upstate New York with two new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” said Amazon spokesperson Emily Hawkins.

Delivery stations like these will let Capital Region Amazon shoppers receive large-scale shipments for TVs or couches.

There is no new update from Amazon regarding it’s new Schodack facility.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon said in late June 23 that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to offset its environmental impact.