Amber Alert issued for 3 and 5 year old abducted by suspects in ski masks

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy who police say were abducted Monday night.

According to the Amber Alert, 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were abducted on English Road in Greece around 8:40 p.m.

Investigators say Shekeria has braided black hair and brown eyes. She is around 4 ft. tall and weighs about 40 lbs. Shekeria was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

Investigators say Dimitri has short black hair and brown eyes. He is around 4 ft. tall and weighs about 50 lbs. Dimitri was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas.

Dimitri Cash, left, and Shekeria Cash

The suspects are described as black males, each just over 6 ft. tall. One is around 175 lbs., the other about 200 lbs. Investigators say both men were wearing flannel shirts, dickies work pants, black ski masks, and black knit hats.

The suspects were last seen traveling on English Road.

Police say the children were taken under circumstances that lead investigators to believe they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Greece Police Department at 585-428-6666.