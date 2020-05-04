AMBER ALERT: Missing Alabama 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

|CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert, for a missing six-year-old considered to be in extreme danger.
The Centreville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Miy’Angel Crutchfield, a black female. She is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided. Miy’Angel was possibly wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt around 9 am on May 2nd, 2020, and is believed to be in extreme danger. Investigators say she was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattoo on wrist.
They may be traveling in a silver sedan with Ohio plates. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129; or call 911.