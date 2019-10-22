Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Ambulance involved in crash at Antioch intersection

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville Fire Department ambulance was damaged in a crash in Antioch Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road.

Officials at the crash scene told News 2 a Metro police cruiser and ambulance were responding to a crash when the ambulance was hit in the intersection.

The ambulance and two other vehicles were pushed into a culvert.

No major injuries were reported. The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 none of its personnel were injured in the crash.

  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • ambulance crash Hobson Pike
    (Photo: WKRN)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now