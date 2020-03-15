American Airlines announces suspension of international flights related to COVID-19

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WIAT) — Sunday, the air travel company American Airlines Group, Inc. announced additional schedule changes in response to customer demand related to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) will implement a phased suspension of additional long-haul international flights from the U.S. starting on March 16. This suspension will last through May 6. This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline will:

Reduce international capacity by 75% year over year — from March 16 to May 6

Continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to London (LHR), one flight daily from Miami (MIA) to LHR and three flights per week from DFW to Tokyo (NRT)

Continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America, as scheduled

In addition to the international changes, the airline anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% compared to last year and May’s domestic capacity will be reduced by 30% on a year over year basis.

