American Dairy Association North East is ready to begin their virtual experience from Facebook

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – American Dairy Association North East, will begin their virtual experiences starting Monday. 

The coronavirus pandemic has put a burden on many events, but It doesn’t stop the party.

The NY State Fair is a celebration of the State’s agricultural industry and, American Dairy Association North East (ADANE).

ADANE will host a series of virtual State Fair dairy experiences every weekday on its Facebook page.

The “Virtual State Fair” begins Monday, August 24, at 10:00 am through Tuesday, September, 1st when the butter sculpture is unveiled for the public to see.

The full lineup below, which will be on the Facebook page:

-Monday, August 24 at 10 am – Virtual Dairy Barn Experience 

-Tuesday, August 25 at 10 am – Virtual Butter Sculpting 101

-Wednesday, August 26 at 10 am – Virtual Dairy Products Building Experience 

-Thursday, August 27 at 10 am – Virtual State Fair Inspired Food 

-Friday, August 28 at 10 am – Virtual Celebrity Milkshake Contest/People’s Choice Vote 

-Monday, August 31 at 10 am – Virtual NY State Dairy Princess Day – 

-Tuesday, September 1 at 10 am – Livestream Unveiling of the 52nd Annual NY State Fair Butter Sculpture!

