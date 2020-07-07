American Heart Association gives tips to protect your heart in the heat

(WETM-TV)- With a heatwave expected this week, be sure to protect your heart in the heat. With temperatures forecasted in the 90s, it’s important to know that extreme heat can be hard on the heart.

As the temperature rises, so can your risk for suffering health issues like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Doctors recommend using good judgment when it comes to activities outside in the heat, and that you stay hydrated.

During hot weather, it’s important that you take the right precautions:

Watch the clock: It’s best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) because the sun is usually at its strongest, putting you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

Get off on the right foot: You probably sweat the most in your shoes, so choose well-ventilated shoes and look for socks that repel perspiration. Foot powders and antiperspirants can also help with sweat.

Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and/or sunglasses. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours.

Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after your exercise. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Take regular breaks: Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again

Follow the doctor's orders: If you are a heart patient, over the age of 50, overweight or just starting an exercise program, be sure to check with your doctor for your best exercise routine.

If you do want to be active during hot weather, doctors say it is alright if the activity is something you are used to, but it is not the time to push yourself.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms when you may be experiencing too much heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

headaches

heavy sweating

cold, moist skin, chills

dizziness or fainting (syncope)

a weak and rapid pulse

muscle cramps

fast, shallow breathing

nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and rehydrating. You may need to seek medical attention.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

warm, dry skin with no sweating

strong and rapid pulse

confusion and/or unconsciousness

high fever

throbbing headaches

nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention right away.

For more information, tips and advice on how to take care of your heart, visit www.heart.org.