HORESEHEADS N.Y. (WETM) – Volunteers and members of the American Legion in Horseheads are hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and their families.

“From 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., we’re serving Thanksgiving dinner for Veterans and Veterans families or those who need it. This is the first year and if it goes well, we’re going to do it on Christmas as well,” said Shawn Hathaway, Son of the American Legion.

They’re serving full meals with Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green beans, and more, along with dessert and refreshments.

The Horseheads American Legion will be serving until they run out. For more information, visit their Facebook Page at Bentley-Trumble American Legion Post 442.