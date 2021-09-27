American Red Cross facing emergency blood shortages in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While new york faces a healthcare shortage, the American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, which is being seen across the Twin Tiers.

The donor turnout has reached some of the lowest levels that the red cross has seen this year.

Officials attribute that to delayed sign-ups and the recent surge of the delta variant. It’s a crucial time to donate blood.

“The Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 additional blood products every week, over the next month,” Meg Rossman, Regional Communications Manager, American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors of all types. Sign up for a blood drive near you through the American Red Cross website, the blood donor app, or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross.