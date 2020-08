CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) -The need for blood and platelets is constant. This weekend Corning Community YMCA will host a blood drive.

August 29, from 9:00- 2:00 pm, the American Red Cross is having a blood drive Saturday.

The drive will take place in the Corning Community YMCA center’s gym on 127 Centerway in Corning.

It is by appointment only donors will need to call or go to their website to place an appointment slot.