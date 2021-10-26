American Red Cross is in need of blood donors in the Southern Tier for the Holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Throughout the pandemic the American Red Cross has been suffering from a blood shortage. This year the drop in donations has gotten even steeper. Officials fear that there won’t be enough blood during the holiday season. The American Red Cross is requesting support from the Southern Tier community to help to save lives in this area.

Nationally the American Red Cross has a goal to collect ten thousand units a week.

“Blood supply is the lowest they’ve seen in over a decade,” said Sheila Sullivan, Area Booking Manager, American Red Cross

To combat the blood shortage issue, the American Red Cross has adopted a prize program for the month of November they say to encourage residents to become a hero.

“Anybody who comes to donate between November 1 and November 12 will automatically be entered into a drawing for a trip for two to Hawaii courtesy of Amazon Prime. Anybody who donates between November 1 and November 23 will be given an Amazon $10 gift card by email. We’re trying to get the word out. We’re trying to incentivize donors to come on in,“ said Sullivan

To find a location or event closed to you visit the American Red Cross Website and search for blood drives using your zip code.