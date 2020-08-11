‘America’s Got Talent’ goes live: Kelly Clarkson to fill in for injured Simon Cowell

(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” is going to be without Simon Cowell as its live shows get underway tonight.
The show’s creator and judge suffered a broken back over the weekend after a fall from an electric bike.
The show will go on without Cowell and without an audience as the acts perform in various locations on the backlot at Universal Studios and its adjacent theme park in Hollywood.
Host Terry Crews says that added scope will make a big night even bigger for tonight’s 11 performers.
“This is when you find something super special,” Crews says. We have the whole lot, we have the theme park, we’ve got the studios, we can go all over, anywhere we want, and these acts can go as big as they’ve ever done in their lives. It’s going to be great!”
Kelly Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday’s live broadcasts of “AGT.” She will fill in for Simon Cowell and will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.
“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for “AGT,” but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson,” Clarkson said. “You’re welcome in advance!”
Watch “America’s Got Talent” tonight and Wednesday on NBC4 starting at 8 p.m.
Contestant Information
Tuesday, August 11, 8 p.m.
- Shaquira McGrath
- Singer
- Hometown: Crawford, GA
- Current City: Kennesaw, GA
- Simon & Maria
- Salsa Dance Duo
- Hometown: Columbia
- Current City: Elizabeth, NJ
- Feng E
- Musician
- Hometown: Taiwan
- Double Dragon
- Singing/Dancing Twins
- Hometown: San Francisco, California (originally from Lima, Peru)
- Current City: Pacifica, California
- Brett Loudermilk
- Sword Swallower
- Hometown: Charleston, North Carolina
- Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Michael Yo
- Comedian
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Pork Chop Revue
- Pig Act
- Hometown: Myakka City, Florida
- Archie Williams
- Singer
- Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Bello & Annaliese Nock
- Daredevil Duo
- Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
- FrenchieBabyy
- Dancer/Bone Breaker
- Hometown: Fairfield, California
- Current City: North Hollywood, California
- Roberta Battaglia
- Singer
- Hometown: Toronto, Canada