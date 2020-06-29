Amtrak adding new cleaning procedures

RENNSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For many, the 4th of July might look a little bit different this year, especially when it comes to traveling. If you’re traveling to your destination by train, Amtrak has taken new cleaning protocols to ensure the safety of riders. ​

With face masks required for all travelers and employees in the station, Amtrak is now deep cleaning and sanitizing their trains prior to service and are improving the air quality of their rides. ​

With an onboard filtration system, they now have a fresh air exchange every 4-5 minutes as these new protocols are keep everyone clean and safe.​

“On board with augmented cleaning protocols to include spraying a highly effective disinfectant commonly used in medical facilities,” Dr. Ann Kuhnen​, Corporate Medical Director at Amtrak, said in a video released by the company. “We are regularly cleaning all surfaces and on select routes we are also deploying en route cleaners,”

From the moment you walk in, Amtrak is now geared towards contact-free traveling, which mean doing everything from your cellphone.

“From purchasing your tickets to getting gate and track boarding information to showing your e-ticket on board, all from your own device,” Dr. Kuhnen said in the video.

Amtrak is also limiting bookings on most trains to accommodate for social distancing, but regardless of new procedures, first time train-rider, Kellie Ose, says you should still come prepared to feel comfortable. ​

“I feel safe about it. I mean, I have my mask, I have my hand sanitizer and social distancing,” Ose said. “I feel like I have all the tools necessary to make the trip.”​

​Click here for a full list of Amtrak’s new cleaning protocols.