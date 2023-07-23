(WETM) — A Syracuse University game jersey that was worn by Ernie Davis is currently up for auction on Lelands.

According to Lelands, Ernie Davis wore the number “44” jersey in a game against Kansas on Oct. 1, 1960, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. This tear-away jersey has significant wear and tear. Tear-away jerseys were very thin and typically only worn for one game because they took so much damage while protecting players from tackles. The NFL banned tear-away jerseys in 1979, and the NCAA banned them a few years later.

Lelands says that the jersey currently up for auction might be the most highly documented Ernie Davis game-worn jersey that is circulating in the sports memorabilia hobby. Resolution Photomatching matched this jersey to Davis’s 2015 Flawless Diamond card and his 2015 National Treasures College Materials card. Davis’s jersey comes with a letter of authenticity from the consignor explaining how he got it and a program from the game it was worn in.

According to the unnamed consignor, he was 15 years old when he attended the 1960 game with his dad. The pair had been attending Kansas University football games together for years and typically left two minutes early. As they were leaving, they passed Syracuse’s bench and a pile of jerseys. The consignor’s dad suggested that he ask someone if he could take a jersey, but he was shy and grabbed one at random. The consignor just happened to grab Davis’s jersey.

“Of the seven or so jerseys discarded that day, I had a prized possession – the jersey of the already famous Ernie Davis,” said the consignor.

After the 1960 game, Davis would go on to become the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy in 1961. The following year, Davis was the number one draft pick by the Washington Redskins. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns soon after. Davis died from leukemia at the age of 23 before he got the chance to play professionally.

Davis’s jersey is part of Lelands Summer Classic Auction, which ends on Aug. 5. The starting bid for Davis’s jersey was $5,000, and the current bid at the time of publishing is $8,857.

If you are interested in bidding on this jersey or learning more about it, you can visit this page on Lelands’s website.