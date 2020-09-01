Andover Haunted House prepares to open amid Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 guidelines

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Today Governor Cuomo released guidance for haunted houses-– as well as other fall activities including haunted houses, hayrides, corn mazes, and pick your own fruit farms.

Face coverings are required for all of these activities, and haunted houses must reduce capacity, and enforce social distancing guidelines.

18 News spoke to one haunted house on how they felt about these new guidelines. Bob Myers from Andover Haunted House says they were already prepared with their own guidelines. He is not worried that people won’t come this year because they have all the safety and precautions in place. Also, many other haunted houses already canceled before the guidelines were released.

At Andover Haunted House face masks will be required, and there will be no regrouping. Myers is encouraging customers to buy group tickets online. It is also cheaper that way, because in a group a ticket per person is $15 versus the single tickets in person that are $20.

Andover Haunted House opens on October 2, 2020, and will be open every Friday and Saturday of October. For a full list of Andover Haunted House’s COVID-19 guidelines, you can go to their website.