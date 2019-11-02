Animal rights activists sue biggest US foie gras distributor

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES – 46 dogs and 11 other animals were rescued from a suspected Warm Springs, Arkansas puppy mill. The Humane Society of the United States and other area organizations assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s office in the rescue of mostly Great Pyrenees dogs. Many of the dogs were found outdoors, without any protection from the freezing cold, while others were living on piles of feces and urine inside the home. Some were suffering so severely they needed immediate medical care. Others were emaciated and so matted they couldn’t move. All of the dogs were removed from the property and thoroughly examined by a team of veterinarians. They received any needed immediate medical treatment at the Humane Society of Saline County. In this image, two dogs wait to be rescued. (Lance Murphey/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States)

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after the New York City Council voted to ban the sale of foie gras (fwah-GRAH’), animal rights activists sued the biggest U.S. distributor of the French delicacy for inhumane treatment of ducks.

Voters For Animal Rights, a New York-based nonprofit, filed the lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court Thursday. Activists accuse New Jersey-based D’Artagnan (dar-tah-NYAH’) of “deceptive marketing and advertising of foie gras products,” made from fattened duck livers.

The company says birds at two farms outside New York City are fed in a humane way through plastic tube workers slip down their throats.

Supporters of the bill that passed Wednesday say the force-feeding involves animal cruelty, enlarging livers as much as 10 times the normal size.

Selling foie gras will be illegal starting in 2022.