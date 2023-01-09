Georgie Taylor, the executive director at the humane society of Schuyler County, is working to make sure sure all of the animals in this shelter, find a permanent family.

“Adopting a pet is really a lifelong commitment, much like choosing a partner to spend the rest of your life with.” said Taylor. That emotional and financial commitment doesn’t always work out. After the holidays, animal shelters nationwide see an increase in people returning pets they received as gifts.

“We see that at holidays, not just at Christmas.” Taylor said. She cited Easter as an example, saying many people start bringing back adopted bunnies after the holiday is over. For anyone thinking about returning a pet, she offers this advice. “I would certainly suggest that people give the pet some opportunity to really understand the pets personality and for the pet to settle into the household.”

Emma Gesiriech from the Animal Care Sanctuary says finding the right match is key to making sure adopted pets can stay in their new homes. “They’re living sentient beings, and we want to make sure that the person receiving the animal as a gift wants the animal, first of all, but also they’re prepared, financially, emotionally, physically to have an animal.”