Animals enjoy Thanksgiving Feast at the Zoo

(WETM) – The squirrel monkeys at the Phoenix Zoo celebrated their own Thanksgiving feast this week.

They served their “feast for the beasts” treats to monkeys. The feast included a variety of delicious items, including greens, bananas, and papayas.

The meal began at 9:30 AM and the squirrel monkeys enjoyed every minute of their own version of a Thanksgiving meal.

This bread of monkey is found in the tropical rainforests in South America. There are five different species in total, found in both Central and South America.

In a typical diet, squirrel monkeys usually eat a variety of fruits and nuts, along with insects. They also eat invertebrates and small vertebrates, like small reptiles like frogs.

This year, they were able to enjoy an incredible feast.