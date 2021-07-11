Annual Elmira Blooms garden tour highlights local gardeners in the Southern Tier

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – One local gardener, in particular, added a spiritual foundation to her plant and flower location.

One of Gloria O’ Sullivan’s garden rooms.

“I have a statue in the back here which Lady of the garden which I brought on the way home from my mother’s funeral. And had that put in my garden so she’s there every morning,” said Gloria O’Sullivan, Garden Owner, and Creator

Keeping her family and her plants close is vital for O’Sullivan and her.

“I love it if it’s your passion you enjoy watching a plant evolve, you know, I think that everything I do is a gift from God, you know, his creation, and I just love showing it off,” said O’Sullivan