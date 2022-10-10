ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community.

People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived in Elmira.

Democratic Election Commissioner Jim Hare has been a part of this event since it began, and he gives credit to the Chemung County historical society for leading the charge on this event. He has a great deal of respect for actors that portray the characters on this tour.

The commissioner also has a huge understanding of why this event is such a big deal to the people of this community.

“People year after year go on the ghost walk…I believe they are enriched by the stories,” Hare said. “I think it’s great teamwork and a great community effort.”